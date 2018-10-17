Havells India Q2 net profit up 4 pc at Rs 179 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Wednesday reported 4.44 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 178.62 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 171.02 crore for the same period a year ago, Havells India said in a filing to BSE.Standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,190.99 crore as against Rs 1,777.36 crore in September quarter 2017.Havells India Chairman and MD Anil Rai Gupta said: "We are encouraged with second quarter performance delivering growth across categories, channels and territories."Lloyd had a muted quarter owing to adverse season, channel inventory and forex headwinds, he added. "The demand scenario has improved and we believe that Havells is well positioned to gain from emerging trend," Gupta said.Shares of Havells India closed at Rs 586.15 per scrip on BSE, down 3.78 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU