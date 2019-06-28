Havells Launches 'The Great Indian Cricket Family' Digital Campaign With Cricketer Suresh Raina

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Havells India Ltd. recently launched 'The Great Indian Cricket Family' digital campaign with Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina with a view to give cricket fans across the country a great opportunity to come together to support and cheer for the Indian cricket team. This is the first-ever India group chat to interact & engage with viewers.This digital campaign gives fans an opportunity to create group chats with family & friends and also add Suresh Raina to these groups to chat and interact with them during each and every match. In these group chats Suresh will chat, send messages and questions to cricket fans and give them a chance to win prizes from Havells for their avid participation.Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Mr. Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing for Havells India Ltd. said, "We are extremely happy to have Suresh Raina be a part of this special campaign. With 'The Great Indian Cricket Family' campaign, our aim was to give cricket fans across the country, a chance to interact and engage through which they can come together for meaningful engagement with their family and friends to celebrate the spirit of cricket as well as show their support and cheer for Team India."With regard to his participation in this campaign, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina had the following to say, "I'm really excited to be a part of this campaign. The Havells 'Great Indian Cricket Family' campaign is a great way for fans to share their passion for cricket. The group experience is the best way for families from all over the country to band together and cheer loud for Team India."Currently ongoing, the campaign will end on the 14th of July 2019. To participate, cricket fans can log on to the Great Indian Cricket Family website (www.thegreatindiancricketfamily.com/) and find out how they can join in on all the action.About Havells: Havells India Ltd. is a leading FMEG company (Fast moving electrical goods) with presence across India. Its product range includes Industrial & Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgear, Cables & Wires, Motors, Fans, Power Capacitors, Luminaires for Domestic, Commercial & Industrial applications, Modular Switches, Water Heaters and Domestic Appliances covering the entire gamut of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs. Havells owns prestigious brands like Havells, Crabtree and Standard.With 43 branch offices and over 4000 professionals Havells has achieved rapid success in the past few years. Its 12 state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India located at Haridwar, Baddi, Noida, Sahibabad, Faridabad, Alwar and Neemrana are manufacturing globally acclaimed products, synonymous with excellence and precision in the electrical industry.Source: Havells India Ltd. PWRPWR