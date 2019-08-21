Haveus Aerotech to start MRO facility for small aircraft engines

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Haveus Aerotech has said it will soon start a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for small aircraft engines such as Continental, Rotax and Lycoming in cooperation with Delhi Flying Club (DFC). The DFC and the Gurgaon-based company signed an agreement on Tuesday. "The setup -- tools, equipment, machinery, etc. -- related to engine repair is being given to us by the DFC on loan," said Anshul Bhargava, Chairman and Managing Director, Haveus Aerotech. In return, the DFC is taking the help from the company to start its AME (aircraft maintenance engineers) school, he said. The DFC, which operated out of Safdarjung Airport, had to shut down its AME school and vacate the premises in June as it was not able to pay the licence fees to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Currently, the engines of small aircraft have to go to the US for repair and in exchange, a new engine is sent, and this process leads to extra time and money, Bhargava explained. "Now, we will get the components from there (US), we will repair the engine here only, and give the engine immediately to the company. This will save the time and transportation cost," he added. The aircraft that have Lycoming, Continental and Rotax engines, and even drone engines can be repaired here, he stated. "All the aircraft that are being used by flying club, and the ones that are being used by NCC (National Cadet Corps) can be repaired here," he added. PTI DSP SMN