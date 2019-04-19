Having Brie Larson, Danai Gurira as part of MCU matter of 'huge relief', says Scarlett Johansson

London, Apr 19 (PTI) "Avengers" star Scarlett Johansson says Marvel Studios adding more female names, like Brie Larson and Danai Gurira, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a matter of "huge relief" for her.The 34-year-old actor, who was the only woman in the team of original six Avengers, said making previous movies in the MCU was a "major testosterone festival".She said by the time Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Cobie Smulders' SHIELD agent, Maria Hill came on board, she had reached her saturation point."... It's a huge relief for me because, you can only imagine, a decade ago when we started all this, it was a major testosterone festival. It was me and the dudes and the locker room banter."I'd had it, by the time (Olsen)'s character was introduced, Scarlet Witch, and then Cobie came in and she was a part of SHIELD, Maria Hill," Johansson told Christine Lampard on "Lorraine".The actor said she is grateful to have two more women in Larson (Captain Marvel) and Gurira (Okoye) in the cast of the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame"."I was so thankful to have two other women in the cast and we would just like to cling to each other, and now the universe is expansive and we've got so many great actors, Danai, Brie, many now it's a huge relief," she said.In "Endgame", Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel, after she starred in the studio's first solo female-fronted eponymous superhero movie. A "Black Widow" film, with Johansson in the lead, is also in the works. PTI RDS RBRB