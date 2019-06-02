Having great time working on 'Legally Blonde 3', says Reese Witherspoon

New York, Jun 2 (PTI) Actor Reese Witherspoon says she is having a "great time" working on the third part of her 'Legally Blonde' franchise.The actor kick-started the series with 2001's 'Legally Blonde', where she played the idealistic Elle Woods who follows her boyfriend to a law school in order to win him back. Witherspoon said the script was in place but the team is yet to start filming."(We have) a script, but we haven't shot anything. (Elle's) a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero's journey like she does in the first movie, and I'm having a great time working on it," she told Entertainment Tonight.The 43-year-old actor was speaking at the premiere of "Big Little Lies" season two here.Witherspoon reprised her role in the 2003 sequel, titled "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde".In June last year, the actor announced she will be reprising her role in a threequel, which is slated to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day in 2020. PTI RDSRDS