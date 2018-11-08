Havoc demonetisation caused is now evident: Manmohan SIngh

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Describing demonetisation as an "ill-fated" and "ill-thought" exercise, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on the decision's second anniversary Thursday that the havoc it unleashed on the economy and society is now evident. The Congress leader asked the government to not resort to further unorthodox, short-term economic measures that can cause any more uncertainty in the economy. "Today is a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and understand that economic policy making should be handled with thought and care," Singh said in a statement.He urged the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies."Notebandi (demonetisation) impacted every single person, regardless of age, gender, religion, occupation or creed," he said.It is often said time is a great healer but unfortunately in the case of demonetisation, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time, Singh said. PTI ASK KR KR MINMIN