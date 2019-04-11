scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

'Hawkeye' miniseries with Jeremy Renner in works at Disney+

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) Fans may or may not be proven right about what happens to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the much anticipated "Avengers: Endgame", but the actor will reprise his role as archer Clint Barton in an eponymous miniseries.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel series will air on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.The project is planned as a graduation point for Barton where he is able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop, who in the comics is a member of the Young Avengers.Bishop has starred in the 'Hawkeye' series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja. Launched in 2012, the comic book series centered on the student-teacher relationship between Barton and Bishop.The "Hawkeye" miniseries is the latest to join the list of Disney+ projects starring Marvel Cinematic Universe talent -- Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.Disney+ has two unscripted Marvel shows in the works -- "616" and "Hero Project" -- that were unveiled Wednesday. Meanwhile, "Endgame" is slated to be released worldwide on April 26. PTI RDSRDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos