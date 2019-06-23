Hazratbal shrine's head priest dies

Srinagar, June 23 (PTI) Head priest of Hazratbal shrine, Ghulam Hassan Banday, died Sunday after a brief illness. He was 80.Banday was one of the custodians of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine, an official spokesman said.He said Banday displayed holy relic on many important occasions at the shrine and was also part of the group involved in the recitation of special supplications on important occasions that include Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi.His funeral prayers will be held later this evening, the spokesman said. Banday's death has been condoled by various religious and social organisations. PTI MIJ RCJ