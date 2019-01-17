H.B. Fuller Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Fourth Quarter Organic Revenue Growth of 4 percent[7]Fourth Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $0.79Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.90[2] increased 27 percent versus Q4'17Debt pay down of $204 million in 2018 exceeded targetFiscal Year 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance is $3.15 to $3.45ST. PAUL, Minnesota, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 1, 2018. Items of Note for Fourth Quarter 2018:Cash flow from operations of $146 million up versus $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; debt pay down of $204 million in fiscal 2018, exceeding the company's target of $170 million;Net revenue of $768 million, up 13 percent versus fourth quarter of 2017. Organic revenue up 4 percent7, driven by pricing and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives;Net income of $41 million or $0.79 of earnings per diluted share (EPS), compared with a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017; adjusted net income of $47 million2, or $0.902 adjusted EPS, up 27 percent;Gross margin up 240 basis points and adjusted gross margin5 up 150 basis points versus fourth quarter of 2017;Adjusted EBITDA of $121 million2 up 30 percent year-over-year, driven by acquisitions, strategic pricing gains and acquisition synergies; up 8 percent on a pro-forma basis for Royal1;Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7 percent2 increased compared with fourth quarter 2017 margin of 13.7 percent2, and 14.2 percent, on a pro-forma basis including Royal1;Integration of Royal Adhesives on target with $5 million of incremental cost synergies in the fourth quarter and $15 million of cost synergies in fiscal 2018.Items of Note for 2019 Guidance:Assumes challenging macroeconomic conditions continue in China and around the globe, the U.S. dollar remains strong and raw materials prices will be generally flat to 2018;Organic revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent, or net revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent reflecting unfavorable foreign currency impact estimated to be 2 to 3 percent;Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.15 to $3.45; up approximately 10 percent at the midpoint;Adjusted EBITDA of $465 to $485 million; up approximately 6 percent at the midpoint;Core tax rate of between 26 and 29 percent;Approximately $100 million of capital expenditures;Debt repayment of $200 million, on-track to the company's deleveraging targets.Fourth Quarter 2018 Key Financials: ($ in Millions)Reported Adjusted/Proforma 20182017% Change 20182017% ChangeNet Revenue768678+13% 7687711-0.3%Gross Profit Margin27.3%24.9%+240bps 28.1%526.6%5+150bpsNet Income41(7)N/A 472372+27%Diluted EPS$0.79($0.13)N/A $0.902$0.712+27%Summary of Fourth Quarter 2018 Results : Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $768 million increased 13 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. Organic revenue grew 3.8 percent7, driven by pricing improvements and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives.Gross profit margin was 27.3 percent, compared with 24.9 percent in the same period in 2017 and adjusted gross profit margin of 28.1 percent5 increased 150 basis points versus last year, driven by strategic pricing gains, raw material sourcing synergies and lower manufacturing costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $140 million compared with $151 million last year. Adjusted SG&A expense of $131 million6 increased compared with $117 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to the impact of acquisitions. Adjusted SG&A expense declined by $2 million, on a pro-forma basis for Royal1.Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $41 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7 million, or ($0.13) per share in the same period last year, and adjusted net income of $47 million2, or $0.902 adjusted EPS, increased 27 percent compared with $37 million2, or $0.712 adjusted EPS, versus last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $121 million2, up 30 percent compared with the prior year, with increases in all five operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA was up 8 percent on a proforma basis including Royal8."Our strategy to gain share in Engineering Adhesives, manage margins through effective pricing and leverage acquisition synergies continues to drive success at H.B. Fuller," said Jim Owens, president and chief executive officer. "We achieved solid organic revenue growth in the quarter driven by pricing gains and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives. Foreign currency exchange rates and slower growth in China impacted our results more than we anticipated in our financial guidance for the fourth quarter. Despite these challenging macroeconomic factors, we increased adjusted EBITDA by 8 percent, doubled cash flow from operations compared with the fourth quarter of last year and paid down $204 million of debt in 2018, exceeding our $170 million target."Full Year 2018 Summary:Net revenue for the 2018 fiscal year of $3,041 million increased 32 percent compared with fiscal 2017. Organic revenue grew by 3.77percent year-over-year, driven by pricing gains and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives.Gross profit margin of 27.5 percent increased 130 basis points compared with fiscal 2017 and adjusted gross profit margin of 27.9 percent5 increased 60 basis points versus last year. Net income for fiscal 2018 was $171 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, compared with net income of $59 million, or $1.15 per diluted share in fiscal 2017, and adjusted net income of $156 million2, or $3.002 per diluted share, increased 23 percent compared with $1272 million, or $2.452 per diluted share, in fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA of $449 million2was up 50 percent compared with the prior year, and increased 7 percent on a proforma basis including Royal8.Balance Sheet and Cash Flow: At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company had cash on hand of $151 million and total debt equal to $2,248 million, of which approximately 70 percent had a fixed interest rate. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $150 million and $2,364 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter was $146 million compared to $70 million for the same period in 2017, reflecting the increased profitability of the business and improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $19 million in the same period last year.Financial Guidance: For fiscal year 2019, the company anticipates adjusted EPS of $3.15 to $3.45 and adjusted EBITDA of $465 to $485 million. Full year organic revenue growth is expected to be 3 to 5 percent compared with 2018, with net revenue growth of approximately 1 to 2 percent including an estimated unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates of 2 to 3 percent. The company's core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is expected to be between 26 and 29 percent. H.B. Fuller expects to invest approximately $100 million in capital items in 2019."In 2019 we will focus on driving solid organic revenue growth and margin improvement, achieving our committed cost and revenue synergies, and delivering $200 million of debt repayment. Engineering Adhesives will continue to grow into a larger and more profitable part of our business in 2019 and going forward," Owens said. "In terms of guidance sensitivity, we are projecting a continued strong US dollar and China weakness along with relatively neutral raw material prices outside of China in 2019. Raw material demand and prices are currently declining in China and that trend may expand to the rest of the world if tariff and trade disputes persist. If raw material demand and prices start to decline in the rest of the world, our second half 2019 margins could be favorably impacted, resulting in EPS and EBITDA above the midpoint of our guidance range.Owens continued, "We estimate that currency fluctuations and China impacted our 2019 guidance by approximately $40 million versus our original long-term forecast. Adjusting for these factors, our underlying EBITDA growth rates in 2018 and 2019 are in line with our original forecast of about 10 to 12 percent, and we anticipate annual EBITDA growth in this range through 2020. These factors impact the time to achieve our $600 million EBITDA target by about a year. We remain on track to meet or exceed our commitment of $600 million in debt paydown by the end of 2020 as a result of strong profit performance, high cash flow conversion rates and our focused capital management programs."This guidance excludes approximately $15 to $20 million of pre-tax expenses required to integrate the Royal business and other businesses acquired in 2017, and between $6 and $8 million of pre-tax expenses related to ERP development costs. The company's guidance could be impacted by further rule making relative to US Tax Reform. A complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in our 2019 guidance is not being provided in accordance with the "unreasonable efforts" exception of Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K of the Securities and Exchange Commission.Conference Call: The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern U.S. time. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately 1 hour after the conclusion of the call, through Jan. 31, 2019. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter passcode 10127319.Certain amounts presented in this release and the accompanying financial statements and data are preliminary and are subject to change in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 1, 2018 when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter passcode 10127319.Certain amounts presented in this release and the accompanying financial statements and data are preliminary and are subject to change in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 1, 2018 when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Regulation G: The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the tables below with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2019 outlook, which are unknown or have not yet occurred.About H.B. Fuller: Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this document may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the Royal transaction may involve unexpected costs or liabilities; our business or stock price may suffer as a results of uncertainty surrounding the transaction; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of restrictions contained on our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or ability to pay dividend; various risks to stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to our ability to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; we may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies from the transaction within the expected time frames or at all; we may be unable to successfully integrate Royal's operations into our own, or such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the ability to effectively implement Project ONE; political and economic conditions; product demand; competitive products and pricing; costs of and savings from restructuring initiatives; geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; the Company's relationships with its major customers and suppliers; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and environmental matters; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Further information about the various risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's SEC 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 2, 2017. All forward-looking information represents management's best judgment as of this date based on information currently available that in the future may prove to have been inaccurate. Additionally, the variety of products sold by the Company and the regions where the Company does business make it difficult to determine with certainty the increases or decreases in net revenue resulting from changes in the volume of products sold, currency impact, changes in product mix, and selling prices. However, managements' best estimate of these changes as well as changes in other factors have been included. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATIONIn thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended Percent of 13 Weeks Ended Percent of December 1, 2018 Net Revenue December 2, 2017 Net RevenueNet revenue$768,429 100.0% $678,200 100.0%Cost of sales (558,829) (72.7%) (509,412) (75.1%)Gross profit 209,600 27.3% 168,788 24.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses (139,844) (18.2%) (151,126) (22.3%) Other expense, net (2,324) (0.3%) (26,163) (3.9%)Interest expense (27,574) (3.6%) (19,073) (2.8%)Interest income 3,005 0.4% 1,762 0.3%Income (loss) before income taxes and income from equity method investments 42,863 5.6% (25,812) (3.8%) Income (taxes) benefit (3,488) (0.5%) 16,691 2.5% Income from equity method investments 1,990 0.3% 2,228 0.3%Income (loss) from continuing operations 41,365 5.4% (6,893) (1.0%) Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 41,365 5.4% (6,893) (1.0%) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (20) (0.0%) (14) (0.0%)Net income (loss) attributable to H.B. Fuller$41,345 5.4% $(6,907) (1.0%) Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller Income from continuing operations 0.82 (0.14) Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller$0.82 $(0.14) Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller Income from continuing operations 0.79 (0.13) Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller$0.79 $(0.13) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,712 50,356 Diluted 52,017 51,724 Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K) December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017 December 3, 2016Cash & cash equivalents$150,793 $194,398 $142,245Trade accounts receivable, net 485,719 473,700 351,130Inventories 355,563 372,102 258,096Trade payables 273,378 268,467 162,964Total assets 4,175,271 4,373,243 2,066,565Total debt 2,247,527 2,451,910 703,271 H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATIONIn thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended Percent of 52 Weeks EndedPercent of December 1, 2018 Net Revenue December 2, 2017Net RevenueNet revenue$3,041,002 100.0% $2,306,043100.0%Cost of sales (2,204,108) (72.5%) (1,700,973)(73.8%)Gross profit 836,894 27.5% 605,07026.2% Selling, general and administrative expenses (582,132) (19.1%) (477,030)(20.7%) Other income (expense), net 1,184 0.0% (27,667)(1.2%)Interest expense (110,994) (3.6%) (43,701)(1.9%)Interest income 11,774 0.4% 3,9270.2%Income from continuing operations before income taxes and income from equity method investments 156,726 5.2% 60,5992.6% Income benefit (taxes) 6,356 0.2% (9,810)(0.4%) Income from equity method investments 8,150 0.3% 8,6770.4%Income from continuing operations 171,232 5.6% 59,4662.6% Net income including non-controlling interests 171,232 5.6% 59,4662.6% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (24) (0.0%) (48)(0.0%)Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller$171,208 5.6% $59,4182.6% Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller Income from continuing operations 3.38 1.18 Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller$3.38 $1.18 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera Income from continuing operations 3.29 1.15 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera$3.29 $1.15 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,591 50,370 Diluted 51,975 51,619 Dividends declared per common share$0.615 $0.590 a Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESREGULATION G RECONCILIATIONIn thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018December 2, 2017December 1, 2018December 2, 2017 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $41,345 $(6,907) $171,208 $59,418 Acquisition project costs 616 1,894 2,833 5,258Tonsan call option agreement 3,555 (1,705) 1,496 (3,946)Organizational realignment 469 789 2,836 15,620Royal restructuring and integration 5,930 43,893 20,351 47,423Tax reform (7,138) - (43,276) -Other 1,787 (1,415) 514 2,787Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2 46,564 36,549 155,962 126,560 Add: Interest expense 27,468 17,949 110,624 42,365Interest income (3,005) (720) (11,774) (2,886)Income taxes 13,580 11,226 49,541 46,200Depreciation expense 17,109 14,697 67,910 50,559Amortization expense 18,855 13,114 76,490 36,243Adjusted EBITDA 2 120,571 92,815 448,753 299,041 Diluted Shares 52,017 51,724 51,975 51,619Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 2 $0.90 $0.71 $3.00 $2.45Revenue $768,429 $678,200 $3,041,002 $2,306,043Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 15.7% 13.7% 14.8% 13.0% 2 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESSEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATIONIn thousands (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017Net Revenue: Americas Adhesives$278,105 $254,100EIMEA 184,522 171,984Asia Pacific 71,135 74,609Construction Adhesives 105,922 80,450Engineering Adhesives 128,745 97,057Total H.B. Fuller$768,429 $678,200 Segment Operating Income: Americas Adhesives$30,430 $17,579EIMEA 9,424 68Asia Pacific 6,939 5,402Construction Adhesives 7,212 (9,891)Engineering Adhesives 15,751 4,504Total H.B. Fuller$69,756 $17,662 Adjusted EBITDA 2 Americas Adhesives$44,988 $39,151EIMEA 20,937 18,011Asia Pacific 9,312 8,461Construction Adhesives 18,460 9,389Engineering Adhesives 27,059 15,869Total H.B. Fuller$120,756 $90,881 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 Americas Adhesives 16.2% 15.4%EIMEA 11.3% 10.5%Asia Pacific 13.1% 11.3%Construction Adhesives 17.4% 11.7%Engineering Adhesives 21.0% 16.4%Total H.B. Fuller 15.7% 13.4% H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESSEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATIONIn thousands (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017Net Revenue: Americas Adhesives$1,099,918 $907,765EIMEA 738,553 568,658Asia Pacific 278,079 264,692Construction Adhesives 446,101 260,330Engineering Adhesives 478,351 304,598Total H.B. Fuller$3,041,002 $2,306,043 Segment Operating Income: Americas Adhesives$115,363 $91,198EIMEA 40,060 18,821Asia Pacific 17,995 14,826Construction Adhesives 32,917 (12,975)Engineering Adhesives 48,427 16,170Total H.B. Fuller$254,762 $128,040 Adjusted EBITDA 2 Americas Adhesives$172,112 $137,583EIMEA 83,491 62,767Asia Pacific 29,145 26,362Construction Adhesives 77,834 26,393Engineering Adhesives 81,463 39,090Total H.B. Fuller$444,045 $292,195 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 Americas Adhesives 15.6% 15.2%EIMEA 11.3% 11.0%Asia Pacific 10.5% 10.0%Construction Adhesives 17.4% 10.1%Engineering Adhesives 17.0% 12.8%Total H.B. Fuller 14.6% 12.7% H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESREGULATION G RECONCILIATIONIn thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018December 2, 2017December 1, 2018December 2, 2017 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments$42,863 $(25,812) $156,726 $60,599 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 848 2,846 3,957 7,990Tonsan call option agreement 3,555 (1,705) 1,496 (3,946)Organizational realignment 544 1,018 2,840 19,963Royal restructuring and integration 8,094 66,486 28,566 71,917Tax reform 305 - 305 -Other 1,965 2,728 3,487 7,608Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 3$58,174 $45,561 $197,377 $164,131 3 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESREGULATION G RECONCILIATIONIn thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018December 2, 2017December 1, 2018December 2, 2017 Income Taxes$(3,488) $16,691 $6,356 $(9,810) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs (232) (952) (1,124) (2,732)Organizational realignment (75) (230) (4) (4,343)Royal restructuring and integration (2,164) (22,592) (8,215) (24,494)Tax reform (7,444) - (43,582) -Other (177) (4,143) (2,972) (4,821)Adjusted income taxes 4$(13,580) $(11,226) $(49,541) $(46,200) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments$58,174 $45,561 $197,377 $164,131Adjusted effective income tax rate 4 23.3% 24.6% 25.1% 28.1% 4 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESREGULATION G RECONCILIATIONIn thousands (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018December 2, 2017December 1, 2018December 2, 2017 Net revenue$768,429 $678,200 $3,041,002 $2,306,043 Gross profit$209,600 $168,788 $836,894 $605,070Gross profit margin 27.3% 24.9% 27.5% 26.2% Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 526 1,344 2,521 4,287Organizational realignment 235 442 1,533 11,452Royal restructuring and integration 2,810 10,781 5,027 10,781Other 2,407 (1,052) 2,407 (1,900)Adjusted gross profit 5$215,578 $180,303 $848,382 $629,690Adjusted gross profit margin 5 28.1% 26.6% 27.9% 27.3% 5 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESREGULATION G RECONCILIATIONIn thousands (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018December 2, 2017December 1, 2018December 2, 2017 Selling, general and administrative expenses$(139,844) $(151,126) $(582,132) $(477,030) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 323 1,359 1,436 3,561Tonsan call option agreement 3,450 (1,780) 1,126 (4,233)Organizational realignment 309 577 1,308 8,511Royal restructuring and integration 5,114 29,957 23,370 35,387Tax reform 305 305 Other (442) 3,780 5,851 9,508Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 6$(130,785) $(117,233) $(548,736) $(424,296) 6 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESREGULATION G RECONCILIATIONIn thousands (unaudited) Americas AsiaConstructionEngineering CorporateH.B. Fuller Adhesives EIMEA PacificAdhesivesAdhesives TotalUnallocatedConsolidated 13 Weeks EndedDecember 1, 2018 $30,430 $9,424 $6,939 $7,212 $15,751 $69,756 $(28,411) $41,345Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 794 22 10 12 10 848 (232) 616Tonsan call option agreement - - - - 3,449 3,449 106 3,555Organizational realignment 12 361 4 163 4 544 (75) 469Royal restructuring and integration 1,641 3,067 401 1,532 1,284 7,925 (1,995) 5,930Tax reform 116 77 36 38 38 305 (7,443) (7,138)Other 2,024 142 (97) (2) (102) 1,965 (178) 1,787 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2 35,017 13,093 7,293 8,955 20,434 84,792 (38,228) 46,564 Add: Interest expense - - - - - - 27,468 27,468Interest income - - - - - - (3,005) (3,005)Income taxes - - - - - - 13,580 13,580Depreciation expense 4,504 5,400 1,599 3,091 2,515 17,109 - 17,109Amortization expense 5,467 2,444 420 6,414 4,110 18,855 - 18,855Adjusted EBITDA 2$ 44,988 $20,937 $9,312 $18,460 $27,059 $120,756 $(185) $120,571 Americas AsiaConstructionEngineering CorporateH.B. Fuller AdhesivesEIMEAPacificAdhesivesAdhesives TotalUnallocatedConsolidated 52 Weeks EndedDecember 1, 2018 $115,363 $40,060 $17,995 $32,917 $48,427 $254,762 $(83,554) $171,208Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 3,674 95 45 48 95 3,957 (1,124) 2,833Tonsan call option agreement - - - - 1,126 1,126 370 1,496Organizational realignment 199 1,701 9 922 9 2,840 (4) 2,836Royal restructuring and integration 8,781 7,663 1,925 5,963 4,065 28,397 (8,046) 20,351Tax reform 116 77 36 38 38 305 (43,581) (43,276)Other 4,422 1,712 651 786 687 8,258 (7,744) 514 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2 132,555 51,308 20,661 40,674 54,447 299,645 (143,683) 155,962 Add: Interest expense - - - - - - 110,624 110,624Interest income - - - - - - (11,774) (11,774)Income taxes - - - - - - 49,541 49,541Depreciation expense 17,626 22,088 6,574 11,653 9,969 67,910 - 67,910Amortization expense 21,931 10,095 1,910 25,507 17,047 76,490 - 76,490Adjusted EBITDA 2$ 172,112 $83,491 $29,145 $77,834 $81,463 $444,045 $4,708 $448,753 Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESREGULATION G RECONCILIATIONIn thousands (unaudited) Americas AsiaConstructionEngineering H.B. Fuller Adhesives EIMEA PacificAdhesivesAdhesives TotalUnallocatedConsolidated 13 Weeks EndedDecember 2, 2017 $17,579 $68 $5,402 $(9,891) $4,504 $17,662 $(24,569) $(6,907)Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 2,760 (71) (34) (35) 83 2,703 (809) 1,894Tonsan call option agreement - - - - (1,780) (1,780) 75 (1,705)Organizational realignment 130 514 35 274 66 1,019 (230) 789Royal Restructuring 10,362 10,024 621 12,283 7,448 40,738 3,155 43,893Other 713 946 451 142 476 2,728 (4,143) (1,415) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2 31,544 11,481 6,475 2,773 10,797 63,070 (26,521) 36,549 Add: Interest expense - - - - - - 17,949 17,949Interest income - - - - - - (720) (720)Income taxes - - - - - - 11,226 11,226Depreciation expense 4,056 4,656 1,525 2,378 2,082 14,697 - 14,697Amortization expense 3,551 1,874 461 4,238 2,990 13,114 - 13,114Adjusted EBITDA 2$ 39,151 $18,011 $8,461 $9,389 $15,869 $90,881 $1,934 $92,815 Americas AsiaConstructionEngineering H.B. Fuller Adhesives EIMEA PacificAdhesivesAdhesives TotalUnallocatedConsolidated 52 Weeks EndedDecember 2, 2017 $91,198 $18,821 $14,826 $(12,975) $16,170 $128,040 $(68,622) $59,418Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 6,904 312 151 157 323 7,847 (2,589) 5,258Tonsan call option agreement - - - - (4,233) (4,233) 287 (3,946)Organizational realignment 2,444 8,973 1,790 5,895 861 19,963 (4,343) 15,620Royal Restructuring 11,850 11,220 731 14,022 8,345 46,168 1,255 47,423Other 2,188 2,379 1,133 711 1,197 7,608 (4,821) 2,787 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2 114,584 41,705 18,631 7,810 22,663 205,393 (78,833) 126,560 Add: Interest expense - - - - - - 42,365 42,365Interest income - - - - - - (2,886) (2,886)Income taxes - - - - - - 46,200 46,200Depreciation expense 14,491 15,917 5,976 7,432 6,743 50,559 - 50,559Amortization expense 8,508 5,145 1,755 11,151 9,684 36,243 - 36,243Adjusted EBITDA 2$ 137,583 $62,767 $26,362 $26,393 $39,090 $292,195 $6,846 $299,041 Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIESSEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATIONNET REVENUE GROWTH(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018 AmericasAdhesives EIMEA Asia Pacific ConstructionAdhesives EngineeringAdhesives Total HBFPrice5.0% 4.3% 2.4% 0.2% 2.1% 3.5%Volume(4.0%) (1.5%) (3.1%) (1.0%) 15.8% (0.1%)Mix2.4% 0.3% (1.1%) (2.5%) (1.1%) 0.4%Acquisition11.8% 12.1% 1.1% 35.9% 19.8% 14.7% Constant Currency Growth 715.2% 15.2% (0.7%) 32.6% 36.6% 18.5% F/X(5.8%) (7.9%) (4.0%) (1.0%) (4.0%) (5.2%) 9.4% 7.3% (4.7%) 31.6% 32.6% 13.3% Organic Revenue Growth 73.4% 3.1% (1.8%) (3.3%) 16.8% 3.8% 52 Weeks Ended December 1, 2018 AmericasAdhesives EIMEA Asia Pacific ConstructionAdhesives EngineeringAdhesives Total HBFPrice3.8% 4.4% 1.4% 0.0% 4.8% 3.4%Volume(3.4%) (0.9%) 0.9% (0.2%) 9.2% (0.3%)Mix1.4% 0.4% (0.5%) (1.0%) 0.7% 0.6%Acquisition22.1% 24.3% 1.5% 72.4% 39.9% 28.3% Constant Currency Growth 723.9% 28.2% 3.3% 71.2% 54.6% 32.0% F/X(2.7%) 1.7% 1.8% 0.2% 2.5% (0.1%) 21.2% 29.9% 5.1% 71.4% 57.1% 31.9% Organic Revenue Growth 71.8% 3.9% 1.8% (1.2%) 14.7% 3.7% 7 Constant currency revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as changes in revenue due to price, volume, mix and acquisitions and excludes revenue changes driven by foreign currency translation. 7 Constant currency revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as changes in revenue due to price, volume, mix and acquisitions and excludes revenue changes driven by foreign currency translation. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as constant currency revenue growth less growth from acquisitions. 1Proforma results were provided to reflect the historical combination of H.B. Fuller and Royal as of the comparable prior periods before the acquisition was completed in October of 2017. The proforma results and reconciliations to GAAP outcomes were filed on a Form 8-K dated March 28, 2018.