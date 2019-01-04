H.B. Fuller to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on Jan. 16, 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ST. PAUL, Minnesota, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that it will report its financial results for the three-month and fiscal year periods ended Dec. 1, 2018, in a press release issued after the market close on Jan. 16, 2019. The company will hold a conference call on Jan. 17, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. CST (10:30 a.m. EST) to discuss its results and its financial guidance for fiscal year 2019. The company's press release and financial statements will be available on the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Interested parties can listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast with accompanying presentation slides will begin at 9:30 a.m. CST (10:30 a.m. EST) on Jan. 17, 2019, and may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com/calendar. The event is scheduled to last one hour. Participants should access the webcast 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Jan. 31, 2019. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter passcode 10127319. About H.B. Fuller:Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2017 net revenue of over $2.3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803918/HB_Fuller_Logo.jpg PWRPWR