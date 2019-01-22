HBO to premiere horror anthology show 'Folklore' in February

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) HBO's new horror anthology show called "Folklore" will premiere on February 1. The show will air on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms, reported Entertainment Weekly."Folklore", a six-episode, hour-long series, takes place across six Asian countries Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.Each episode is based on the respective country's myths and folklore, featuring supernatural beings and occult beliefs. Helmed by different directors, each story was also filmed in the local language of the country. Episodes include the Indonesia-set "A Mother's Love" about a single mother and her young son who discover a group of dirty and underfed children living in a mansion's attic and a tale from Malaysia called "Toyol" in which a Member of Parliament turns to a mysterious woman who possesses shamanistic powers in order to salvage his town's dire economic situation. PTI SHDSHD