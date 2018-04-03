HC adjourns appeals to April 10

Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) The Madras High Court today adjourned three appeals filed by the Income Tax Department against a single judge order quashing the IT proceedings for some assessment years against former union ministers P Chidambaram, Jayanthi Natarajan and violinist L Subramanian.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice A Selvam, before which the appeals came up, posted the matter for hearing to April 10.

The single judge had set aside reopening proceedings for the assessment years 2009-10 and 2010-11 against Chidambaram, besides quashing an IT notice issued to Natarajan.

In the case of Subramanian, the judge set aside the order of the assessment officer levying interest for the assessment years--- 1992-93 and 1993-94--and 50 per cent for each of the AY 1994-95, 1995-96. PTI COR BN KJ KJ