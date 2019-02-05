HC adjourns hearing on CBI attempt to enter Kolkata Police Commissioner's house

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court Tuesday adjourned hearing in the West Bengal government's plea challenging the CBI's attempt to enter Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar's residence to question him on chit fund scams.State Advocate General Kishore Dutta told Justice Shivakant Prasad that the Supreme Court is hearing a plea by the central agency with regard to the incident of Sunday relating to the CBI action and prayed that as such, the matter in this court be adjourned.Justice Prasad adjourned hearing in the matter till Thursday and verbally asked the AG to tell the state police to cooperate in the investigation.The Calcutta High Court on Monday had refused immediate hearing on the case following objection by the Union government. PTI AMR JM ANBANB