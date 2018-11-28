HC allows CBI Dir Alok Verma, Jt Dir A K Sharma to inspect case file relating to Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday allowed CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma to inspect in the CVC's office the case file relating to FIR against the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Justice Najmi Waziri asked Verma to go to Central Vigilance Commission's office on Thursday after his counsel said there are allegations of mala fide against him in Asthana's petition. The court extended till December 7 its order directing the CBI to maintain status quo regarding proceedings against Asthana. PTI SKV HMP LLP SA