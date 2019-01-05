HC allows dozens of Shiksha Mitra to provisionally appear in recruitment exam

Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Friday allowed dozens of Shiksha Mitras to appear provisionally in an examination on January 6 for recruitment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh, but stayed declaration of their results until further orders.The order from the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on multiple writ petitions moved separately by hundreds of Shiksha Mitras. The petitioners had questioned the issuance of advertisement on December 1, 2018 for recruitment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh without issuing fresh results of TET 2017 in compliance of a single judge order passed on March 6, 2018. They demanded they be allowed to appear in the examination to be held for this recruitment. A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan allowed the Shiksha Mitras to appear provisionally in the examination.Passing the interim order, the bench said, "Appropriate steps may be taken by the Examination Regulatory Authority and the state, as may be necessary, for allowing the present petitioners to appear provisionally in the said examination."The result of the petitioners would not be declared and provisional appearance in the examination would be subject to final outcome of this writ petition," the bench It also directed the state government to file reply on the petitions and posted the matter for next hearing after six weeks. The petitioners had stated that by a Supreme Court order issued on July 25, 2017 they have two chances of being recruited on the post of assistant basic teachers. But, in compliance of a single judge order the government did not declare the result afresh due to which they would be deprived of chances of appearing in the examination being conducted for appointments on post of assistant teachers."Admittedly, the examination in question is not being conducted in the light of the direction issued by this court on March 6, 2018 which is not only unwarranted but the same is contemptuous in nature," the court said. PTI COR SAB AQS TIRTIR