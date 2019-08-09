HC allows Rajeev Kumar to face CBI in Bidhannagar

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed Rajeev Kumar to go to adjoining Bidhnanagar for attending CBI summons in connection with the Rose Valley chitfund scam.Kumar, a former commissioner of Kolkata police andalso the Bidhannagar police commissionerate, moved the highcourt seeking modification of its earlier order that barred himfrom leaving the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police as a conditionto grant him interim protection from CBI arrest.Justice Madhumati Mitra also extended an interim protectionto him till August 20. The high court had granted protection to Kumar, who isat present additional director general (ADG) of West BengalCID, from arrest over summons issued to him in connection withthe Rs 2,500-crore Saradha chitfund scam.The CBI had summoned Kumar to appear before its officersat the CGO complex on Thursday in connection with theRose Valley chitfund scam.He, however, did not go to the agency office and sent a letter to it seeking more time.The Supreme Court had on May 9, 2014, ordered transferof all cases related to ponzi scams, including the one involving the Saradha Group, to the CBI.A vacation bench of the high court had on May 30 granted Kumar protection from arrest and any coercive action till July 10 in the Saradha chit fund scam case, which was extended from time to time.The apex court had on February 5 prevented the agencyfrom any coercive action against Kumar, while directing him toappear and cooperate in CBI questioning at a "neutral place".He was then questioned by the probe agency for nearly fivedays in Shillong from February 9.The CBI had told the Supreme Court in April this yearthat Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he wasnot cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant"in answering the queries put to him.The Saradha Group of companies duped lakhs ofcustomers, promising higher rates of returns on theirinvestment, the agency has said. PTI AMR NN DPB