HC asks Centre, Delhi govt about steps taken on financial assistance to lawyers' clerks

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and the AAP government as to what steps they have taken to put in place schemes for providing financial assistance and funds to the clerks of lawyers working in various courts of the national capital.A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao asked them to inform the court about the monetary and welfare schemes that can be made available to the clerks.The court said it will take care of the issue of providing a designated room and other facilities for the clerks in the high court, and asked the Centre and Delhi government to give details of "the financial assistance and funds that can be made available to lawyers' clerks". With the direction, the court listed the matter for hearing on January 18, 2019.The bench had earlier observed that clerks played an "important" role in the legal system.The court was hearing a PIL moved by an association representing lawyers' clerks seeking social security and welfare measures for them.The petition, by the Delhi High Court Bar Clerks Association, has sought enforcement of several welfare measures like providing for provident fund, pensions and group insurance policies.It has claimed that several states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have already enacted a law to promote the welfare of clerks who have to depend on charity and donation of the advocates employing them.The association, which represents over 20,000 lawyers' clerks working in the various courts of the national capital, has contended that its members have been deprived of their fundamental rights, including right to medical benefits to a workman.In its petition, the association has urged the court to direct the authorities to promote, safeguard and implement the clerks' fundamental rights to social security and welfare measures. PTI HMP SKV SA