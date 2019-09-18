HC asks Delhi govt to circulate guidelines for personnel in police stations

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to circulate guidelines related to functioning of police personnel to all police stations for strict compliance.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the court expects from authorities that the guidelines framed to regulate functioning of personnel in police stations, and ensure safety of complainants and accused are strictly followed.The court's order came while disposing of a petition that sought directions to the Home Ministry and the Delhi government to lay down duties and functions to be performed by personnel at police stations to ensure safety of the complainant and the accused in instances where no FIR was registered. Petitioner Ajay Gautam alleged in the plea that the number of complaints of crime and corruption lodged against personnel posted in police stations is higher as compared to those in other departments of the police.He also informed the court that after filing of this petition, guidelines were issued by authorities in April 2018. PTI SKV SKV ANBANB