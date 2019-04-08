HC asks EC on policy on poll duty hours for school staff

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Monday sought to know from the Election Commission if it had any policy with regard to duration of duty for teaching and non-teaching staff of aided schools during elections.The query was posed by a division bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sanklecha during the hearing of a bunch of petitions filed by staff of aided schools in the city challenging notices issued by the EC directing them to appear for poll duty for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.One of the contentions of the petitioners is the lack of fixed duty hours for the staff.The bench then sought the EC's say on this."Do you (EC) have any policy in place with regard to the duration of duty?" the court asked EC lawyer Pradeep Rajagopal.The court has posted the petitions for further hearing on April 10. PTI SP BNM KJKJ