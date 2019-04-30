HC asks electricity dept to file reply on demand notice to Allahabad University

Allahabad, Apr 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the electricity department to respond to a petition filed by Allahabad University challenging a demand notice of Rs 2.74 crore issued by the power corporation.The bench comprising justices Bharati Sapru and Vivek Varma passed the order on the university's writ petition against the demand notice issued by the power corporation on the ground that the corporation was not providing 24-hour power backup to the varsity and instead threatening to cut down power.On September 18, 2018, the court had directed Allahabad University to hold a meeting with the chief engineer of the corporation and raise its grievances before the officer. However, the matter could not be resolved in that meeting.Later, on April 19, the court had directed the university to deposit 50 per cent of the demand made by the power corporation. The university deposited Rs 1.37 crore.The bench has directed the state government and the power corporation to file their replies within two weeks and listed the case for hearing after expiry of two weeks. PTI COR RAJ ZMN