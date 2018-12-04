HC asks Goa CS to file affidavit on CM Parrikar's health

Panaji, Dec 4 (PTI) The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court Tuesday asked the state's chief secretary to file an affidavit on Wednesday on the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Parrikar (62) has been undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence since October 14, when he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Justice R M Borde was hearing a petition filed by social activist Trajano D'Mello seeking that the court direct Goa Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma to evaluate Parrikar's health by a panel of expert doctors and release a medical report. "The chief secretary had asked time till Friday to file the affidavit but it was not granted and he was asked to file it on Wednesday," D'Mello said. PTI RPS BNM RHL