HC asks Kotak Mahindra Bank promoters to file affidavit on RBI directive on equity dilution

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Mondaysought an affidavit from the promoters of Kotak Mahindra Bank stating that they have complied with the RBI's directive to dilute the promoter's shareholding. A division bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sanklechawas hearing a petition filed by the bank challenging an RBIdirective of August 13, 2018.The RBI had directed the bank to dilute the promoter'sshareholding from around 30 per cent to a maximum of 20 per cent of its paid-up voting equity capital by December 31, 2018 and to 15 per cent by March 31, 2020.The bench on Monday sought to know as to why the bank had approached the court and why the promoters have not challenged the RBI orders."The bank cannot be the aggrieved party here. The RBIis not going to take any action against the bank. The aggrieved party is the promoters. Why have they (promoters)not come to court in challenge against the RBI directive?"Justice Oka said."In our view, if the promoters have not challenged theRBI directive, then the RBI is bound and free to take action,"the court said.The bank's counsel Darius Khambata on Monday told thecourt that the promoter share holding of the paid-up capitalhas been reduced to 19.7 per cent.The bench, however, noted that such a statement shouldcome from the promoters and not the bank."The promoters shall file an affidavit stating this," the court directed and posted the petition for hearing on April 22.The high court had in the past on two hearings refusedto grant any interim relief to the bank.In the petition, the bank sought a widening of the definition of the paid-up equity capital to include the preference shares as well beyond the present equity votingcapital.It also questioned the laws related to capping of theshareholding at a more fundamental level, asking if there is alegal basis to have shareholding caps.According to the bank's plea, the RBI had initiallyasked it to only dilute promoter shareholding of its paid-upcapital. However, the impugned letter sought dilution of paid-up voting equity capital.As per the plea, after receiving the letter from RBI, the bank wrote two letters -- one on September 4, 2018 to theRBI and the other on September 24, 2018 to the RBI governor -- seeking clarification, but did not get any reply.On a previous hearing on December 17, 2018, RBIcounsel Venkatesh Dhond had opposed the plea and had said the reason behind asking for promoter stake dilution was to ensure voting power is not in the hands of one single group.The lender in its petition has termed the RBI'sdirective as "arbitrary, without any authority of law andcontrary to the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, andArticle 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution"."Even assuming that the RBI has the power to issuedirections requiring reduction of promoter shareholding inbanking companies, the said power can only be exercised, and has always been exercised by the RBI, with reference to the petitioner's paid-up capital and not in relation to its paid-up voting equity capital," the petitioner has argued.The bank has requested the court to quash and set aside the RBI directions on equity dilution.It has also pleaded with the court to declare that the reduction of promoter shareholding should be considered complied with, if it is achieved as a percentage of the paid-up capital and not the paid-up voting equity capital of the bank. PTI SP BNM RCJ