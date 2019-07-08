scorecardresearch
HC asks state govt to submit report on Ansari lynching case

Ranchi, July 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court Monday asked the state government to submit a report on the lynching of Tabrez Ansari by a mob in Seraikela-Kharswan district. Hearing a PIL filed by Pankaj Yadav demanding a high- level inquiry into the incident, the division bench of justices H C Mishra and Deepak Roshan asked the state government to submit an action-taken report on July 17, the next date of hearing of the case. The bench also directed the Ranchi police to give a report on July 17 about the recent incidents in the district. On June 17, when Ansari was returning home, he was brutally thrashed by a mob for alleged theft. He succumbed to his injuries on June 22. Eleven people were arrested in connection with his death. On July 5, some miscreants wounded a youth with a knife, beat up some people and broke window panes of vehicles in Ranchi city. PTI CORR PVR RG AAR

