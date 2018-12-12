HC asks STF to complete probe into 'misappropriation' of funds in UP food supply

Prayagraj, Dec 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the Special Task Force (STF) to complete the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds in distribution of fair price commodities by wrongly verifying Aadhaar details of beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh.The bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice YK Srivastava while disposing of a petition filed by Sahkari Sasta Galla Vitran Union, Meerut, directed SSP, STF, Lucknow to complete the investigation. The petitioner had filed a plea seeking court directions to the STF to expedite the investigation.In Uttar Pradesh, fair price cards have been linked with Aadhaar with a purpose to keep a check on wrong distribution of fair price commodities.In this regard, the offices of the district food officer have been authorised for verification of Aadhaar cards to ensure distribution of fair price commodities to entitled persons.In the petition, it was alleged that in collusion with the officers of food supply department, the fair price license holders used to wrongly verify Aadhaar and misappropriated crores of government fund in the name of entitled person and used to sell commodities in the open market.The state government instituted an enquiry in this regard by a subsequent order dated August 29, 2018, after which the investigation was handed over to the STF. PTI RAJ CK