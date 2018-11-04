HC asks UP govt if it has installed CCTC cameras at police stations

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government if it has installed CCTV cameras to monitor police stations in the state and how personnel behave with visitors and victims. The court's Lucknow bench has asked Additional Advocate General V K Sahi to apprise it of the situation on November 27. A bench of Justice A R Masoodi passed the order Saturday on a habeas corpus petition. Petitioner Rishi Kapoor has alleged that his mother Sudha Kapoor was illegally detained at the Aashiyana police station here and hence, she be produced before the court and be further set at liberty. Hearing the petition, the high court summoned Sub-Inspector Ajit Kumar to submit a report on the manner in which the custody and welfare of the alleged detenue was ensured. The court also inquired about the installation of CCTV cameras at police stations in Uttar Pradesh. In April 2015, the Supreme Court had in a landmark verdict directed the Centre and state governments to put police stations and interrogation rooms under surveillance of CCTV cameras. The apex court had passed the directives on the recommendations of a three-member team of advocates constituted by it. Hearing a PIL, the Allahabad High Court had also some years back asked the principal secretary to file response as regard the installation of CCTVs in police stations. PTI COR SMI ANBANB