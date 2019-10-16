HC censures TN govt for declaring water project infeasible

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) Pointing to the successful launch of India's moon missions and planned programme to study Sun as a measure of India's technological prowess, the Madras High Court on Wednesday censured the Tamil Nadu government's declaration that a proposal for uninterrupted supply of water to a group of villages was "technically not feasible".Justice K Kalyanasundaram made the observations in his order allowing the plea of a farmers' association and directing the state government to build an underground tunnel or overhead super passage across a contour canal near Pollachi in Coimbatore district within three months.In the 21st Century, India successfully launched Chandrayaan-1 on October 22, 2008 by a PSLV-XL rocket and the Chandrayaan-2 on July 22 this year by a GSLV Mk III and the vehicles had to travel more than 3.84 lakhs kms (to the Moon)."We are proud to say that both the teams were led by Tamilians -- Mylswamy Annadurai and K.Sivan. Now, it is proposed to launch Aditya-L1 prob, to study the Sun, and it shows there is a large scale of development of technology in India," the judge said in his order.The Judge also said it is apposite to note that in 20th century, when there were absolutely no roads and transport facilities, beautiful dams had been built in the Western Ghat and they are still serving their purpose.Petitioner Nallar-Palar irrigation area farmer's association has sought the super passage or tunnel as the natural flow of river Nallar, a main source for six villages, had been blocked after the formation of Parambikulam Azhiyar Project and diversion of the river water to contour canal.The riparian rights of the members of the petitioner was seriously affected and they were deprived of the livelihood, the petitioner said. Justice K Kalyanasundaram said though the proposal was made for the construction of a super passage six years ago at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, nothing happened after that and the plea for allowing the natural flow of water was considered technically not feasible.In 1960s' when technologies were not available, contour canal was formed in the Western Ghat by piercing hard rock for a distance of about 50 kms and some places water was taken through tunnels also, he noted.Here the government requested to make an arrangement for uninterrupted natural water course in Nallar River for about 50 to 100 meters.The government is bound to protect the interest of the agriculturists and if they are not able to fulfil their commitments citing technical issue, in my considered opinion, committed skills be employed to fulfil the obligations of the government," the judge said. PTI CORR VS RAXRAX