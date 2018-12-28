HC clears way for Sunburn music fest

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Friday allowed holding of the annual Sunburn music festival in Pune provided that norms about noise pollution and prohibition ofunderage drinking are followed during the three-day event.A vacation bench of Justice Bharati Dangre directed local police and civic authorities to ensure that noise norms and other laws are followed at the electronic dance music (EDM) event.The high court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a BJP corporator, seeking that the authorities be directed to ensure that noise pollution norms are followed by the organisers.The festival is scheduled to take place in Pune from December 29-31.The PIL also wanted the court to prohibit consumption of alcohol by underage revellers at the event.The court noted that consumption of alcohol by those below the legally permissible age is already prohibited. It directed the local authorities to ensure that there is no violation of law in this respect. PTI AYA KRK KJKJ