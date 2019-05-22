HC commutes death sentence in rape-murder case

Jabalpur (MP), May 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh HighCourt has commuted the death sentence of a man convicted for the rape and murder of his daughter to life imprisonment.A division bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and AnjuliPalo passed the order on Tuesday.A trial court in Bhopal had on December 22, 2018 sentenced the accused Afzal Khan to death for raping andmurdering his 6-year-old daughter. When the case came up for confirmation of death sentence, the high court held that it did not fall in the "rarest of rare" category so as to warrant the capital punishment, government lawyer Som Mishra said.The division bench, instead, sentenced him to lifeimprisonment with a minimum jail term of 30 years withoutremission, and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Mishrasaid.The incident had taken place on March 15, 2017.Khan raped his daughter and murdered her by hangingher from ceiling with a 'dupatta' before leaving for his shop.The probe revealed that he was suspicious of his wife'srelationship with her former husband and wanted to take revenge, the government counsel said. PTI COR ADU MAS KRK SRY