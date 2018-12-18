HC decides to recommend suspended registrar's dismissal from service

Ranchi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court has decided to dismiss from service the suspended high court registrar (Vigilance) and recommend the same to the state government, an official said Tuesday.The full bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose Monday decided to recommend Mushtaq Ahmed's dismissal from service to the state government over former national shooter Tara Shahdeo's accusation against Ahmed of trying to convert her religion and get her married to Ranjit Kohli, alias Raqibul Hassan, a few years ago.A charge sheet had already been filed against Ahmed, who was suspended after a case was registered against him.As per Shahdeo's accusation, Ahmed was a friend of Ranjit Kohli, alias Raqibul Hassan, and used to visit during her shooting practice sessions.Ahmed allegedly used to pressure her to marry Kohli and had even arranged a 'kazi for the nihakh'.Ahmed is currently out on bail obtained from a lower court after being in jail for nearly a year.Earlier, a family court had granted divorce to Shahdeo, who had alleged that her husband married her by giving false information about his religion.A petition was filed on January 6, 2017 on the grounds that the marriage took place on the basis of false information about Kohli's religion, her counsel had said.Shahdeo had also alleged that Kohli pressured her to change her religion.Tara Shahdeo had filed an FIR with the Hindpiri police station on August 19, 2014, and Kohli was arrested on August 26 of the same year from Delhi. PTI CORR PVR RG MM IJT