HC declines PIL against poor telecom signals, call drops

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and telecom regulator Trai to solve the alleged problem of poor signals and call drops in the national capital.A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao dismissed the plea and asked the petitioner, a lawyer, to approach the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) with his grievance."Go to Trai," the court said after central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, appearing for the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) opposed maintainability of the plea.The petition, by advocate Shadab Husain Khan, claimed that for more than a year residents of the national capital were facing the problems of poor network and call drops and sought that heavy fines be imposed on telecom service providers for allegedly ignoring the issue.He also sought cancellation of the licence of telecom companies which are unable to resolve the issue. PTI HMP SA