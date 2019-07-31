HC declines plea to amend law on sexual harassment at workplace

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre to consider amending the law on sexual harassment at work place to make provisions for protecting victims as also witnesses from retaliation. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the court cannot advise the legislature to amend a law. "We see no reason to direct amending of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. It is not a function of the court to advise the Parliament to amend the law," the bench said and disposed of the plea by a lawyer. The petitioner, who is also a lawyer, had claimed that she has experience in dealing with the sexual harassment law and has held discussions and seminars to sensitise companies and employees about the provisions in the Act. PTI HMP SKV SA