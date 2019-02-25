HC declines to discharge DMK MLA from extortion case

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday declined to discharge DMK legislator J Anbazhagan from an extortion case registered by police.Dismissing a plea moved by Anbazhagan, Justice P Velmurugan directed the MLA to contest the case before the trial court.According to Anbazhagan, on July 28, 2011, the Tirupur CB-CID police had registered an FIR against him and seven others for alleged extortion and attempt to grab a land owned by a Tirupur-based businessman by forging property documents.The FIR was registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 342 (wrongful confinement), 387 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).The petitioner had submitted that the offence was allegedly committed in 2008, whereas the complaint was lodged only in 2011, after a delay of three years.This apart, the petitioner had claimed that his name was not mentioned by the complainant in his complaint.Alleging that the case was foisted against him with political motive, the petitioner wanted the court to discharge him from it. PTI CORR BN RC