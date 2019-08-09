HC declines to entertain AAP govt's plea against order not to park cars on playground for deaf kids

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain the AAP government's appeal against a single-judge order directing its Social Welfare Department not to use a school playground meant for children suffering from hearing impairment as parking space.The single judge had restrained the department from parking its vehicles on the playground and carrying out any further construction of office space within the school premises till August 20.The department came in appeal against the order before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which said the government ought to vacate the premises it had temporarily occupied 14 years ago, instead of challenging the single judge's decision."You should show some sympathy to the differently-abled children. You should give more, instead of taking away from them. You should leave the premises. Tell us when are you vacating? How much time you want," the court said when the matter was taken up for hearing and added, "Else, we will send the children to some bungalow.""Are you unable to find a 2.5-acre land in whole of Delhi for the last 14 years? Shall we record that statement? Instead of car parking, you will lose everything," the court told Delhi government's standing counsel Ramesh Singh, who, sensing the mood of the judges, decided not to press the appeal.Subsequently, the appeal was disposed of by the court as not pressed.The single judge's order had come on a plea moved by an association of the ex-students of Lady Noyce School for the Deaf.The association, represented by advocate Ajay Awasthi, had argued before the single judge that the department was usurping the building and part of the ground, which were meant for running the school. PTI HMP SKV RC