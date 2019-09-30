HC declines to entertain PIL claiming ex-ministers, ex-MPs illegally occupying govt bungalows

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL which claimed that around 82 government bungalows were being illegally occupied by former ministers and ex-MPs.The PIL has also sought their eviction.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the petition by an NGO as it could not inform the court which were the illegally occupied bungalows.The court, however, gave NGO 'Anti Corruption Council of India' the liberty to file a fresh plea containing all the details."The cause is good, but without any homework. Come with accurate facts and figures. We are not allowing this (petition)," the bench said.The petition had sought directions to the Centre and Delhi government to take steps to vacate the government bungalows being allegedly illegally occupied by former ministers, ex-MPs or ex-MLAs. PTI HMP SKV ANBANB