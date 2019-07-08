HC declines to stay increase in auto fares, seeks Delhi govt's reply on plea against it

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay the AAP government's decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares. The court, however, sought response of the Delhi government on a petition which has sought setting aside of June 12 notification revising the auto fares, on the ground that it would severely impact the general public. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, its Transport Department and fare revision commission on the PIL, and listed the matter for further hearing on September 23.The petition filed by NGO Aiding Hands Foundation challenged the notification saying authorities arbitrarily revised the auto fares in Delhi, adversely impacting the residents who are otherwise victimised by the unruly behaviour of auto drivers and charging of exorbitant amount.Advocate D P Singh, appearing for the NGO, said the notification was issued without the approval of the competent authority, that is, the lieutenant governor, and it deserves to be set aside being bad in law.He also sought a stay on the operation of notification during pendency of the petition.AAP government's standing counsel Ramesh Singh opposed the petition saying in this issue, the power to take the decision lies with the Delhi government and not the L-G. He said the issue has already been decided by the Supreme Court.The petition, however, was supported by central government's standing counsel Jasmeet Singh who said the notification has to be set aside.The plea, filed through advocates Anurag Tandon and Ashwin Manoharan, claimed that the notification was issued without any authority in law and in flagrant violation of the constitutional provisions.It said the auto drivers seldom agree to go by the meters and charge exorbitantly and the fare revision only authorises them to charge a higher price than usual."An increase in the auto fares may also lead to an increase in the price of certain basic commodities since autos are regularly used for ferrying gods within the city," it added. PTI SKV HMP SKV SNESNE