HC defers implementation of notification for constitution of Haryana Administrative Tribunal

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday deferred for the time being implementation of a central government notification for the constitution of the Haryana Administrative Tribunal. The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has been observing strike for the past six days against the constitution of the tribunal. The central government had issued the notification on July 24 under the Administrative Tribunal Act, 1985 constituting Haryana Administrative Tribunal to deal with service matters pertaining to state government employees. PTI SUN SMNSMN