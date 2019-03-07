HC directs authorisation panel to allow man to donate kidney to mother

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed authorities to allow a 36-year-old man to donate a kidney to his mother, who is suffering from end stage renal failure, after he apprehended denial of permission because of a false declaration he had made in his eagerness to save her. Allowing a petition by Senthil Kumar of Puducherry, Justice K Ravichandrabaabu Wednesday ordered the chairman of the Authorization Committee under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act to grant clearance for the transplant. The petitioner submitted that when he had appeared before the committee on March 1 as part of the mandatory procedure for organ donation, he had suppressed the fact that his wife had deserted him and was at her parental home since 2017. Apprehending rejection of his application by the authorisation committee, the petitioner had submitted that he and his wife were living together. He had informed the committee that she was living with him since he feared that the panel may reject his application for kidney donation if the fact was known. Noting that his 53-year-old mother was counting her days, the petitioner had requested the committee to provide clearance for the kidney transplant. Citing the urgency, he moved the high court for a direction to the committee to accept his application and grant clearance for kidney donation. The judge also directed him to file an affidavit before the committee mentioning that his wife had deserted him. It was stated that authorities in Puducherry had already issued an NOC while the doctors confirmed that the petitioner was suitable and medically fit to donate the organ. PTI COR ROH VS AAR