HC directs Centre to release freedom fighter pension to widows

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court Tuesdaydirected the Centre to release freedom fighter pension to twowidows, whose husbands had fought for the right since 1981.A division bench comprising Chief Justice DebasishKargupta and Justice Sampa Sarkar ordered the centralgovernment to start paying them pension, as admissible towidows of freedom fighters, within three months of receivinga copy of the order and to pay arrears since 1981.It was stated before the court that Ekadashi Bhowmickand Tapan Karmakar had participated in an uprising against the British Raj from 1942 to 1943 when an independent government was established at Tamluk in undivided Midnapore district of West Bengal.The independent government, named Tamralipta JatiyaSarkar, existed for 18 to 19 months from 1942, their lawyerRamdulal Manna said.The government had raised two forces - Bidyut Bahiniand Bhagini Nivedita Bahini - members of which destroyed allofficial records of the British Raj at Tamluk.The Government of India had introduced a FreedomFighter Pension Scheme in 1972 for those who had an annualincome of less than Rs 5,000, Manna said.In 1981, a liberalised pension scheme 'Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension' was introduced, which did not impose any bar on annual income to receive the honorarium.According to the scheme, records of incarceration or case files would act as proof, in the absence of which acertificate by another freedom fighter, whose records wereapproved, could also act as proof, the lawyer submitted.The district magistrate of Midnapore had said in 1981 that no official records of the period from 1930 to 1946 werefound, Manna said.A freedom fighter, Rabindranath Giri, certified for Ekadashi that he had taken part in the freedom struggle during 1942-44 at Tamluk and he applied for the pension on September 29, 1981.The central government rejected the prayer of Bhowmick and Karmakar who had also applied under similar circumstances, which they challenged before the Calcutta High Court.Karmakar died on December 4, 1988, Manna said.In 2002, the high court directed the Centre to grantpension to Bhowmick and also to the widow of Karmakar onsimilar grounds.Their applications were again rejected for erroneousdocuments.This was challenged by Bhowmick and Renubala Karmakar again before the high court.In the meantime, Bhowmick died on September 6, 2010.Bhowmick's widow Tulsi Rani and Karmakar's widowRenubala had substituted them as petitioners to fight the case.On March 24, 2017, the high court set aside the rejection orders and directed formation of a committee comprising an official each of the central and the West Bengal government to look into the issue.Challenging the formation of the committee, Tulsi Raniand Renubala moved an appeal before the chief justice's court.During pendency of the appeal, the committee submitteda report contending that records of the said period wasavailable, but the names of Bhowmick and Karmakar did notappear in those.On November 11 this year, Chief Justice Karguptadirected the SP of East Midnapore district to be personallypresent in the court with the said records on November 27.SP Solomon Nesa Kumar informed the court Tuesdaythat no official record could be found for the period from 1930 to 1946, Manna said.Having found that the contention of the petitioners were right that the records were not available, the division bench directed the Centre to release the pensions of Bhowmick and Karmakar to their widows. PTI AMR NN SRY