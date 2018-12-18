HC directs Deepa, Deepak to verify Jaya's property details

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Madras High Court Tuesday directed former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak to verify their aunt's property details. The court had earlier impleaded the duo as respondents in an appeal filed by two persons in a case related to the administration of the late leader's properties.The plea was filed by K Pugazhenthi and P Janakiraman both claiming themselves to be members of the AIADMK party.When the plea came up, a division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice Abdul Quddhose directed Deepa and Deepak to find out and verify whether any of the properties were left out from the list filed before the court.The court has asked Deepa and Deepak to verify as to whether the properties disclosed by Jayalalthaa in her affidavits before the Election Commission and those shown in the Supreme Court judgment in the disproportionate assets case, were correct or not."If it is so, give the list of the properties which have not been disclosed either in the affidavit filed before the Election Commission or in the judgment of the Supreme Court in the disproportionate wealth case," the bench said.The court posted the matter for further hearing to January 2.Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016.According to Pugazhenthi and Janakiraman, since the value of the properties left behind by the deceased runs to hundred crores of rupees, a proper administration is required by the order of this court.A single judge has rejected the claim for suppression of facts and hence, the present appeal.The petitioners said the value of the assets recorded in the judgment of the criminal court in Bengaluru during the hearing of the disproportionate assets case was put at more than Rs 55 crore.According to their estimate, the assets were now valued at Rs 913 crore.Apprehending that some third parties were in illegal custody of the properties left behind by the late leader, the petitioners prayed that "the valuables and properties are to be secured, preserved and administered by granting appropriate letter of administration by the court." The court has said appropriate orders have to be passed to safeguard the vast properties left by the late leader. At the same time, the "Class II legal heirs" (Deepa and Deepak) have to be made as parties to the proceedings, it said. PTI COR BN ANBANB