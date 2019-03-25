HC directs fmr MLA Tajendra Sagar to surrender by April 1

Prayagraj, Mar 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday cancelled the bail of former MLA Tajendra Sagar alias Yogendra Sagar and directed him to surrender before the police by April 1, failing which he would be arrested immediately.The former lawmaker was allegedly involved in a 2008 gang rape case and an FIR was lodged against him at Bilsi Police Station of Badaun district. The order was passed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal after a bail cancellation application was filed by the father of the rape victim. It was alleged in the FIR that on April 23, 2008, the victim was on her way to her college to appear for an examination when she was allegedly kidnapped by the MLA with the help of one Neeraj Sharma. The girl was drugged and moved to many places while being allegedly gangraped by the MLA and the other accused. In the application it was alleged that ultimately, Sagar surrendered in May 2014 and was granted bail within three days. It was also alleged by the applicant that after granting of bail, the accused did not appear before the court because of which the trial of the is still pending. After going through the record, the court found that despite non-bailable warrant issued by the court, the former MLA remained absconding and the police could not arrest him. It was only in March 2014, after the High Court directed high-ranked police officers to either appear before it or arrest the accused, that Sagar surrendered. "However, even after five years since the former MLA was released on bail, trial of the case could not be completed and it is a fit case of misuse of bail," the court observed as it cancelled the bail. PTI CORR RAJ RHL