HC directs govt, police to ensure lighting in subways and patrolling on foot-over-bridges

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to ensure adequate lighting in subways and police patrolling on foot-over-bridges in the national capital so that they are not misused by miscreants.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the public use these subways and foot-over-bridges extensively and these places should be kept clean and open for them."We hereby direct the respondents (government and other authorities) to take requisite steps to ensure adequate lighting in subways and police patrolling on the foot-over-bridges, so as to ensure that these subways and foot over bridges may not be misused by any person."Hence, the respondents shall take care of the subways and foot-over-bridges in Delhi, in as much as to ensure that public at large can use the subways and foot-over-bridges freely and without any fear of such miscreants," the bench said while disposing a petition by an NGO.The court was hearing a PIL by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India Trust, which said there was insufficient provision of lighting in subways and foot-over-bridges in the city and they were being misused by miscreants, causing nuisance to the public at large.The counsel, representing various authorities, submitted they would take requisite action and if there is any need of additional lights to be installed, it would be done and proper patrolling would also be exercised by Delhi Police.The plea sought direction to the authorities to take immediate action to curb growing and unbridled anti-social, immoral and criminal activities on subways and foot-over-bridges in Delhi.It also sought direction for installation of CCTV cameras, make proper arrangement of lighting and to deploy sufficient numbers of security guards inside subways for taking prompt action against criminals.The plea said the authorities be directed to maintain subways and foot-over-bridges and keeping them in hygienic condition.The petition arrayed Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government, Delhi Police and municipal bodies as parties. PTI SKV SKV ABHABH