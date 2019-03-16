HC directs inspection of all women shelter homes in Rajasthan

Jodhpur, Mar 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has directed the inspection of all women shelter homes in the state by the legal service authority which has to submit a report within 10 days. A bench headed by justice Sandeep Mehta gave the direction after two amici curiae appointed by the court submitted their report on the inspection of 'Nari Niketan' (women shelter home) in Jodhpur. The court had appointed the two amici curiae to assist it after a petitioner had complained of conditions at the shelter home. During the hearing of a habeas corpus petition, the petitioner had offered to stay with an acquaintance instead of the Nari Niketan in Jodhpur claiming that conditions there were unfavourable for women to reside with dignity, following which the court directed the inspection of the shelter home.The court had found that the main reason for the petitioner to refuse to stay in the Nari Niketan was the mismanagement there and the unfavourable conditions for a woman's dignity, said an amicus curiae after submission of report. The court then directed the member secretary of the state legal service authority to inspect all shelter homes in Rajasthan and submit a detailed report to it.The court also directed that a copy of the report be provided to Additional Advocate General Farzand Ali for the government to submit its reply at the next hearing. The court had appreciated the petitioner for her candidness in describing the condition of the shelter home, while granting her permission to stay with the acquaintance until disposal of the petition after verification report by the AAG.The court said that based on the facts obtained after the submission of the reports on all Nari Niketan in the state, necessary directions will be issued for the improvement of management and other conditions in these women shelter homes. The next hearing is on March 25. PTI CORR RT