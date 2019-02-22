HC directs NHAI to complete widening of highway from Bagdogra airport to Jalpaiguri on war footing

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court Friday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete widening of the highway from Bagdogra airport to Jalpaiguri on a war footing as the Circuit Bench there is scheduled start functioning from March.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 8 unveiled the plaque of the long-awaited circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court and said it would help in providing speedy justice to the people of north Bengal.A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice B Somadder and Justice Arindam Mukherjee directed the Union transport secretary to instruct the project directors to complete the widening of the highway on a war footing.The Union transport secretary was represented in the court by Additional Solicitor General Kaushik Chanda.The direction was passed during the hearing of a PIL seeking directions for early completion of widening and four-laning of national highways 34 and 31 connecting south and north Bengal.The work on the project has been inordinately delayed for various reasons including encroachments and land acquisition.The bench directed the West Bengal government to provide all assistance to the NHAI to ensure speedy completion the work on the arterial highways. Bagdogra near Siliguri is the nearest airport to Jalpaiguri town.A circuit bench is for territories which are far-flung but do not have too many matters to justify a full-fledged permanent bench. PTI AMR RG NSDNSD