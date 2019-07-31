HC directs Tihar Jail to produce Michel on plea against allowing him extra phone calls

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed Tihar Jail authorities to produce before it Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, on a plea challenging an order allowing him to make international phone calls for 15 minutes in violation of prison rules.Justice Mukta Gupta said: "The Superintendent of Tihar Jail is directed to produce respondent no.1 (Michel), if in custody, on the next date of hearing."The court listed for August 21 the jail authorities' plea challenging a trial court's order allowing Michel to make international phone calls to his family, friends and lawyers for 15 minutes a week in violation of prison rules.The authorities had told the court that the prison manual provided only for 10 minutes per week for making calls.Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year. He was later arrested by CBI in the case related to now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal. PTI SKV HMP SA