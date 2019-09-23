HC dismisses Asaram's plea for suspension of sentence

Jodhpur, Sept 23 (PTI) The Jodhpur High Court on Monday dismissed self-styled godman Asaram's plea for suspension of sentence in a rape case after it was withdrawn as not pressed."We decided to 'not press' the application for suspension of sentence after brief arguments," said Pradeep Choudhary, counsel for Asaram.However, a division bench of justices Sandeep Mehta and VK Mathur, agreed to hear arguments on appeal against sentence."We had also prayed to begin hearing on our appeal against the sentence and the court granting our plea and listed it for hearing in second week of January next year", he said.This is the second plea of Asaram which has been withdrawn as not pressed. Asaram was convicted in a 2013 rape case and is currently serving life sentence in the Jodhpur Central Jail. PTI CORR DVDV