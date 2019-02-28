HC dismisses Dhinakaran, Sasikala plea for AIADMK name, symbol

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala challenging the Election Commission's order granting the AIADMK name and two leaves symbol to the faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal upheld the EC's decision of November 23, 2017, saying none of the grounds of challenge taken by Dhinakaran and Sasikala are sufficient to set aside the poll panel order. The EC on November 23, 2017 had allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to the group headed by Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. EC agrees in HC that 'pressure cooker' symbol will not be allotted to anyone else in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for next 15 days. PTI HMP SKV SA