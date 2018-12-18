HC dismisses NSUI's Sunny Chillar's plea challenging election of DUSU Prez Ankiv Baisoya

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a plea of NSUI's Sunny Chillar challenging the election of ex-Delhi University Students' Union president Ankiv Baisoya for allegedly furnishing a fake bachelor's degree to get admission in the institution. The order was passed by Justice Yogesh Khanna on Chillar's plea in which he had also contended that once the degree was found to be fake, the nomination itself becomes void ab-initio and therefore, the two-month period for conducting fresh elections won't apply in this case. Baisoya had resigned from his post on November 15 and was also suspended from the student outfit till an inquiry into allegations that he gained admission in the varsity on the basis of a fake degree. Chillar had lost to Baisoya in the race for the post of DUSU president. The high court had reserved its order after hearing arguments on behalf of DU, represented by Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, and Chillar, for whom senior advocate P Chidambaram appeared.Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Baisoya had resigned as president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) on November 14 after the varsity received a report that his bachelor's degree from Thiruvalluvar University was fake.The university, on the last date, had told the court that since the verification of the degree was completed after November 13, no fresh elections can be held as the two-month period within which the polls could have been conducted again had expired.It had said that according to the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, fresh elections can only be held if a post falls vacant within two months of the declaration of results which in this case was on September 13.It was argued on behalf of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader Chillar, also represented by advocates V Elanchezhiyan and Rashid N Azam, that DU should have properly scrutinised Baisoya's certificates at the time of admission into MA Buddhist Studies course and while accepting his nomination.He had earlier also alleged that the DU was "deliberately delaying" verification to benefit the ABVP as no fresh polls would be held for the post of DUSU president in case Baisoya's election was set aside after expiry of the the two-month period and the vice president, also from ABVP, would be promoted as president. PTI SKV HMP LLP AAR