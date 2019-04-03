HC dismisses petition challenging district court order

Shillong, Apr 3 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a man challenging a district court's order sentencing him to 10-year imprisonment for raping a minor girl.A division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice M Y Mir upheld the judgement passed by the Court of the District and Session Judge in 2016 which convicted Small Phawa for raping the girl in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district and sentenced him to 10-years rigorous.The bench said the trial court has rightly convicted Phawa on proper appreciation of evidence and sentenced him."Appeal is found to be devoid of merit ..." the bench said in an order posted on Tuesday.The appeal made by Phawa was accordingly dismissed, it said. PTI JOP RG DVDV