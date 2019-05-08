HC dismisses plea against Badri-Kedar copter services

Nainital, May 8 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court Wednesday dismissed a PIL challenging the tender process for Badrinath-Kedarnath helicopter services.This paves the way for the tendering process for the operation of helicopter services from all 24 helipads in the Mandakini valley to begin.The government pleaded that the new helipads were necessary as the construction of all weather roads had damaged many existing ones.Earlier on March 28, the high court had put a stay on the tender process while hearing the PIL filed by Dehradun-based organisation. PTI Corr ALM IJT