HC dismisses plea by candidate for cancelling poll in Madurai

Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Madras High Court Monday dismissed a petition by an Independent candidate seeking to cancel election in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency for alleged large scale distribution of cash by AIADMK and DMK after the Election Commission informed the charges were found to be unsubstantiated.A bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramaniom Prasad dismissed the petition by K K Ramesh who sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer of Madurai constituency to either cancel or postpone the polling slated for April 18.The petitioner alleged both the AIADMK and DMK were distributing cash to the voters and crores of rupees were given.Election Commission counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan, citing Constitutional provisions, raised preliminary objections on maintainability of the petition as just two days were left for the polling.He said based on the petitioner's complaints about money distribution in Madurai constituency, the flying squads conducted inspections on two occasions but found nothing to substantiate the allegations.In several places, CCTV cameras have been set up and surveillance teams and flying squads were making surprise visits to prevent money distribution, he added.Recording the submissions, the bench dismissed the petition. PTI CORR VS SOMSOM